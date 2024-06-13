Regents raise tuition at state universities, give university presidents raises

The Board of Regents approved tuition and mandatory fee increases at the three state universities today, while also giving raises to the presidents of the schools.

Undergraduate in-state tuition will increase 3% at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, and 2% at the University of Northern Iowa. Student leaders spoke before the board voted, including UI student body vice president Brenda Ramirez.

“While we acknowledge the necessity of tuition increased increases to maintain the quality and education and facilities We also urge the board to consider the significant impacts that increasing tuition every year has on students,” Ramirez says. She says graduating with debt could impact her future work decision. “Potentially I will have to move to a different state to be able to relieve myself of debt at a faster rate. This could further negatively impact the state with employment shortages, for example one that hits close to the University of Northern Iowa is teacher shortages,” Ramirez.

University of Northern Iowa student body president Elizabeth Montalvo says work needs to be done to address the student debt situation. “It is worth noting that although around half of Iowa students graduate with zero debt this does not mean that Iowa cannot partake in a bigger solution to keep higher education accessible for all,” Montalvo says. Iowa State University student body vice president Quinn Margrett says it is tough for students to try and work to pay their tuition and fee costs.

“The average on campus job, including undergraduate research positions, pays 12-90 an hour. To pay for tuition, on campus housing, and a meal plan, an in-state undergraduate student would have to work 43 hours at one of these jobs on top of their full time coursework, just to break even,” he says. “When you’re looking at undergraduate out of state or international students, that number increases to almost 80 hours per week.” Margrett says on campus jobs for students are limited to 20 hours per week.

The Board of Regents staff says the tuition increase was needed after the Regents requested an increase of 14.8 million dollars in general funding from the Legislature and was given 12.3 million dollars. Margrett says state funding is one of the issue the universities must address to keep college affordable. “The Iowa legislature’s flat funding of Regent University appropriations speaks to a broader concern. As it’s already been alluded to, as recently as 2001, nearly two thirds of reagent general funding for Regent Universities was appropriated from the state with only one-third coming from student tuition,” he says. Now those proportions have flipped with students carrying two thirds of the burden further education.”

The undergraduate tuition will increase by $270 at the UI and ISU, and $168 dollars at UNI. Mandatory fees are going up three percent at UNI, two percent at the University of Iowa and 1.3% at Iowa State University. Tuition and fees for undergraduate students are going up at different rates.

The Board of Regents approved raises for the three university presidents after approving the tuition and fee increases for students. University of Iowa President Babara Wilson and Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen are each getitng a $60,000 increase in their annual base salary, effective July 1st 2024. UNI President Mark Nook is getting a $25,000 increase to his annual base salary. Nook’s contract was extended to 2027 and his deferred compensation package that pays $100,000 annually was also extended. The Board extended the $155,000 annual deferred compensation contributions for Regents Executive Director Mark Braun for two years, and extended his contract for six years.

The increases move Wilson’s annual salary to $760,000, Wintersteen’s moves to $710,000, and Nook’s to $397,110. Braun’s salary is $154,300.