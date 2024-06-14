Veterans trek across Iowa to raise awareness about mental health

Dozens of military veterans on motorcycles are riding from west to east on Highway 20 in northern Iowa today in an effort to voice concerns about their brothers and sisters in uniform who are struggling with mental health.

Veteran and rider Matt DeSario says 22 veterans die by suicide daily in this country and they’re staging these rides to raise awareness.

“This specific trip is riding from Casper, Wyoming,” DeSario says, “with a group of veterans from Kansas who rode up from Kansas, spent a day in Casper, Wyoming, and then now is traveling to Milwaukee where the Harley Davidson Museum will be sort of the finish line for this caravan.”

DeSario says the goal is to encourage others to get involved nationwide by showing veteran appreciation by Americans for Americans. He notes the near-900 mile route was chosen very specifically and the motorcyclists are adding to their numbers as they go.

“Any bikers who want to join, any members of the general public who want to ride with us, whether they’re on a motorcycle or not, everyone is welcome,” “or if they just want to set up shop along Highway 20, it’s the Medal of Honor Highway, of course.”

Today’s portion of the trek across Iowa is 333 miles. They should reach Milwaukee tomorrow. Learn more about the journey and the motivations HERE.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)