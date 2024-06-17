Iowa Democrats pass resolution on Israel-Hamas war

Delegates at the Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention adopted a resolution calling for a cease fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The statement calls for “the immediate and safe return: of all Israeli hostages being held by Hamas and the release of 9100 Palestinians who’ve been jailed under Israeli martial law. The Iowa Democratic Party resolution calls for delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza as well as “an immediate, permanent and bilateral ceasefire in Israel and Palestine.”

The decision from delegates was not unanimous. Some objected to the last part of the statement which calls for a halt to the sale or transfer of arms to Israel that may be used in contravention of international law. During debate on the topic, one delegate said the party shouldn’t “chicken out” on taking a stand on how U.S. military aid to Israel is being used.