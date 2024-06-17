Seven Iowa dairy herds now impacted by bird flu

State and federal officials have detected “a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza” in another herd of dairy cattle in Sioux County.

Seven dairy herds in Iowa have now been impacted by bird flu. Five are in Sioux County, one is in Plymouth County and the other is in O’Brien County. A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Agriculture says the latest herd identified, in Sioux County, has 10,000 milk cows. There are 39 state licensed dairy operations in Sioux County.

While avian influenza is fatal to birds and poultry, nearly all cattle who contract the virus recover.