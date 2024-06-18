Slain Perry principal to be honored as Iowa Character Champion

The principal of Perry High School, who was killed while trying to protect students during a shooting rampage at the school in January, is being honored with a posthumous award for his actions.

Dan Marburger is being named Iowa’s Character Champion for 2024 by the state program that recognizes individuals and organizations for their role in the six pillars of character. Iowa Character program coordinator Hilary Ortman says Marburger was a hero.

“We’re really excited to honor him,” Ortman says. “He had a wonderful nomination from many of the senior leaders of the school district and we’re really honored to recognize him as our Character Champion this year.”

The six pillars of character include: Caring, Citizenship, Fairness, Respect, Responsibility, and Trustworthiness. The program, based at Drake University, is honoring others, including this year’s Citizens of Character, Alan Steckman of Mason City and Carter Hammer of Sioux City; and Katie Hoover of West Des Moines as the Educator of Character.

Ortman says The Iowa League of Heroes is also being singled out as the Business of Character — the group that brings costumed superheroes to the hospital beds of children.

“Many people across the state are familiar with their work to really support children in different special initiatives so we’re excited to recognize them, as well as our Community of Character, Dubuque, Iowa,” Ortman says. “The Robert D. and Billie Ray Pillar of Character Award goes to Marta Codina. She has been a longtime National Advisory Council member for our work and is very passionate about our mission and goals.”

Ortman is calling on all Iowans to consider the importance of character in those around them.

“Think about who in your life is demonstrating good character to positively impact the lives of others and consider making a nomination for next year,” Ortman says. “We have done this since 2005 and have honored over 150 individuals and organizations across the state and we just want to continue to uplift the great positive qualities of Iowans.”

Each of the recipients will be recognized at a dinner on August 2nd at the Prairie Meadows Conference Center in Altoona with a televised special of the recipients to be aired later. See the full list of this year’s award recipients at IowaCharacterAwards.org.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)