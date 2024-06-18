Two found dead in Clarion home

The Wright County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deaths at a house in rural Clarion.

The deputies located the bodies Monday of a dead male and female inside a residence. After further investigation, the incident is believed to be isolated.

Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer said there is no threat to the public. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist in the case. An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)