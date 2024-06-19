FEMA opens new disaster recovery centers in three counties

FEMA has opened up three more Disaster Recovery Centers in Clarke, Polk and Pottawattamie counties. FEMA Spokesman John Mills says these centers add more options for people dealing with storm damage.

“This is all about meeting disaster survivors where they are some people want to come in and sit down with FEMA face to face and explain exactly what their family is going through we are working with everyone affected by the tornadoes and storms on a case by case basis,” he says. Mills says anyone who was hit by a storm in the federal disaster areas should talk to FEMA. “We are encouraging people to apply whether or not they have insurance fortunately a lot of people in Iowa are covered by insurance and insurance may meet their needs,” FEMA is not allowed to duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance,” Mills says.

Assistance is available in Adair, Montgomery, Polk and Story County for the May 20th to 31st storms. FEMA funding is also available for homeowners and renters in Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties for the April 26-27th tornadoes and storms. “FEMA may be able to provide money even if you have insurance for serious needs money for temporary housing damaged personal property,” he says.

Mills says you should take photos of any damage you may have from the storms. “I recommend making a list of what your losses are, what your insurance is covering, and what your unmet needs are, and then provide that information to FEMA,” he says. “Visit one of the disaster recovery centers and they’ll work with you one on one, You can also call FEMA directly.” The phone number to call is 800-621-FEMA (3362). You can also go online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or use the FEMA app.

Mills says some people hit in the first round of storms may now have information that can lead to assistance. “A lot of people are beginning to get contractor estimates about what it’s going to cost to rebuild, make repairs, and move on in this recovery, and you can bring those contractor estimates to FEMA,” Mills says. “Show us what your needs are, and what the estimated repair costs are going to be. Those costs may be more than what your insurance is covering.”

Recovery specialists from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the disaster recovery centers to provide information on available services. The new disaster recovery centers are at the Clarke County Annex Building 109 South Main Street Osceola; the Riley Resource Group in Polk County at 4400 E. University Ave. Pleasant Hill; and in Pottawattamie County at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus North Parking Lot 815 North 16th Street Council Bluffs.