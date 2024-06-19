You have until July 1st to nominate a State Fair ‘Iowan of the Day’

The deadline is approaching for nominations for the 2024 Iowan of the Day Awards at the Iowa State Fair. Ten people will be singled out for the title during the August event.

The fair’s Chloe Hamaker says the Iowan of the Day program is an opportunity to recognize those people who are positively impacting their towns and their neighbors.

“We are just looking to highlight Iowans who demonstrate integrity and leadership and hard work,” Hamaker says. “Those who are always volunteering and helping out in their communities.”

Winners of the Iowan of the Day receive a day of recognition at the fair, gate admission for four, 200-dollars in cash, use of a golf cart at the fair, V-I-P parking, and more. Hamaker says they have seen individuals from six to 90 years old receive the recognition.

“There was one little girl who helped raise funds to pay for milk for all the kids in her class — if their family couldn’t afford milk in their school lunch program, she raised money so they could have milk with their lunch,” she said. “Then there are individuals who have just volunteered a lot of time with the youth, or Big Brother/Big Sister programs or volunteered in the hospitals, different things like that.”

Nominations from 2021, 2022 and 2023 will also be reconsidered. While there are no age limitations, Hamaker says nominees do need to be Iowa residents and nominating someone is easy.

“We just ask that you submit a letter of nomination as well as any letter of references from other individuals who you think know them well and any supplemental information, such as news articles or other awards that they’ve won,” she says.

Nomination forms are available at blueribbonfoundation.org. All nominations are due by July 1st.

(By Ethan Hewett, KMA, Shenandoah)