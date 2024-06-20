Officials mull testing rules for dairy shows at Iowa fairs

With bird flu cases confirmed in at least nine northwest Iowa dairy herds, there may be new requirements for dairy cattle exhibited at county fairs and the Iowa State Fair this summer. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig expects to make an announcement soon.

“I think what we’re probably going to end up with is some sort of protocol where exhibitors will have to test lactating dairy animals at some interval before a show,” Naig says, “a county fair, an exhibition, the Iowa State Fair.”

Cows enter a more than 300-day lactating cycle and produce milk after giving birth to a calf. In early 2022 after bird flu reemerged in Iowa poultry operations, Naig cancelled live bird shows at fairs and other exhibitions to try to curb the spread of the virus. Iowa law requires county fairs to have a veterinarian inspect all livestock, poultry and birds as the animals arrive on the fairgrounds for shows and exhibits.

(By George Bower, KICD, Spencer)