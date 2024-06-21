Death of trucker confirmed to be related to drugs and exposure

An Iowa trucker who went missing and was later found dead in Sac County died from hypothermia related to acute meth intoxication.

Sac County Attorney Ben Smith issued a statement that says the state medical examiner ruled that the death of 53-year-old David Schultz of Wall Lake was “accidental.” Schultz’s body was found in April, five months after he disappeared while delivering hogs.

Smith says Schultz had been trucking for about 30 hours straight with little or no rest, motivated to support his business and young family. The lack of sleep and meth is believed to have caused a medical emergency where Schultz abandoned his truck and succumbed to the elements in the field where he was later found.

Smith says the conditions in the field made it tough to find Schultz’s body during the search after he was reported missing.