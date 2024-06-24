Big Sioux River crest in Sioux City 7+ feet above previous record

The Big Sioux River crested in Sioux City this morning at 45 feet. City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph says that’s over seven feet higher than the previous record.

“It’s just been difficult to predict what’s going to happen when levels are this high when we have no history with it,” he says.

A temporary levee was built to protect a Sioux City neighborhood, but Aesoph says water has gone over another levee just to the east, which was not expected.

“The elevation at this area was apparently lower than anticipated and recorded for our planning purposes,” he says, “and what that did was it allowed water inside the levee area in Riverside.”

Water has come up through storm drains in low areas of Sioux City’s Riverside neighborhood and a mandatory evacuation was issued for some areas. Aesoph says crews started going door to door this (Monday) morning to notify residents.

“We do anticipate that the evacuation area will continue to grow as water continues to rise within the levee,” Aesoph says. “The city has deployed many pumps through the area, but unfortunately we just can’t keep up with a river that is flowing at that pace with that much water.”

The Tyson Events Center is open as an emergency shelter and buses are available for residents who are evacuating.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)