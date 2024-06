A Dewitt woman is sentenced to 20 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to taking funds from a local daycare that receives federal funding.

Fifty-six-year-old Mindy Chapman was director of the Creative Learning Center for 20 years and an investigation found she was making personal purchases on the daycare’s credit cards, transferring daycare funds to pay personal credit card bills, and significantly increasing her salary.

Chapman was also ordered to pay nearly $297,000 in restitution.