Widespread flooding is the latest emergency in Iowa’s disaster cycle this year

Almost a thousand northwest Iowans spent part of the weekend in one of a half-dozen American Red Cross shelters after flooding forced them to evacuate their homes.

Emily Holley, spokeswoman for the Nebraska-Iowa region of the Red Cross, says the agency is managing or supporting six Iowa shelters, two each in Rock Valley and Spencer and one each in Cherokee and Correctionville.

“Our volunteers are on site at the shelters to welcome people who’ve been displaced from their homes or needing a safe place to stay, meals, snacks, comfort kits,” Holley says. “Comfort kits are small bags full of basic toiletries that you might not have time to grab if you’re evacuating your home.”

So far, she says the Red Cross isn’t running into any trouble getting personnel or supplies into flooded areas. Once it’s safe, Holley says volunteers will assess the residential damage in impacted communities across the region, as hundreds of homes were inundated by flood waters. That assessment will help the agency prepare for what families may need in the coming days and weeks.

“We are certainly on quite the disaster cycle this summer,” Holley says, “and actually for the last three months, the Red Cross has been working nonstop to respond to weather-related disasters across the country, and we’ve been seeing a lot of that here in Iowa.”

It’s been a little over a month since the town of Greenfield was hit by a massive tornado that damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and claimed five lives. It was among 86 tornadoes that hit Iowa this spring, which is already well over the average of around 50 per year. Holley says it’s a very unfortunate trend.

“We’re responding to nearly twice as many large disasters as we did a decade ago,” Holley says, “and in 2023 alone, the U.S. actually experienced an all-time high of $28 billion-plus disasters that ravaged communities and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee from severe storms, flooding, wildfires, things like that.”

Iowans who would like to help can call 800-RED CROSS, visit RedCross.org or text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make a ten-dollar donation.

The Red Cross shelters in northwest Iowa are at:

· Cherokee Washington High School, 600 West Bluff Street, Cherokee

· River Valley Community School, 916 Hackberry Street, Correctionville

· Faith Reformed Church, 1305 7th Street, Rock Valley

· Trinity Christian Reformed Church, 2020 8th Street SE, Rock Valley

· Faith Pentecostal Church, 1700 11th Avenue SW, Spencer

· CrossWinds Church, 1900 Grand Avenue, Suite A, Spencer