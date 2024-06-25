Fort Dodge college offers its temp housing apartments to flood victims

Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge is opening its campus apartments to those affected by the flood waters.

Iowa Central president Dr. Jesse Ulrich said that displaced families can use the temporary housing which is equipped with necessities such as beds, a couch, private bathroom and a kitchen.

Ulrich said the service will be in place through July 5th. There are sixteen campus apartment-style buildings on the Fort Dodge campus.

People needing emergency housing need to contact the Webster County Public Health office.

All arrangements will be made through their office.

Individuals will need to bring their personal supplies such as a pillow, bedding for a twin size bed, personal hygiene items and kitchen supplies.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)