Western Iowa towns evacuated due to rising water, flood recovery begins upstream

The president late last night approved the governor’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for five Iowa counties with heavy damage from flooding.

Residents in Clay, Emmet, Lyon, Plymouth, and Sioux Counties may apply for federal aid through FEMA and businesses swamped by floodwaters may be eligible for low interest loans from the Small Business Administration.

A levee on the Little Sioux River broke in western Iowa shortly before five this morning, forcing the evacuation of the small towns of Rodney and Smithland. An emergency shelter has been set up in Onawa.

Clean up has begun in other areas of northwest Iowa where floodwaters are receding. Cheri Gacke of Rock Valley says this is the second time she’s had to recover from a flood, as her home was flooded a decade ago. She plans to move.

“I hope the city comes up with something that’s going to fix this town because our town’s going to die otherwise, I think,” Gacke says. “(We) can’t keep doing this every few years.”

Five hundred homes in Rock Valley were damaged or destroyed after the Rock River crested five feet higher than it did in 2014. Volunteers are helping residents like Gacke sift through their belongings and haul debris to the curb. “Thank everyone for their help,” Gacke says. “They’re so compassion and sharing and willing to work.”

The Iowa DOT is closing Interstate 29 north of Council Bluffs late this morning. The timing will be determined by how fast the Missouri River rises in that area. Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville is closed due to flooding.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio; Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City and Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)