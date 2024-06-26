32 Republicans in Iowa legislature say eminent domain changes are a priority

The top Republican in the Iowa House says the legislature must update the state’s eminent domain laws in response to the Iowa Utilities Board decision to approve the route for the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.

The board’s decision gives the company authority to force unwilling property owners to let the pipeline on their land. House Speaker Pat Grassley, in a written statement issued Tuesday, said “landowner rights are one of the highest priorities” for House Republicans and that’s why they passed two different bills on the topic during the 2024 legislative session. Both bills died in the Republican-led Iowa Senate.

Grassley said House Republicans will seek feedback from Iowans on changes in the use of eminent domain in projects like the carbon pipeline.

Two dozen other House Republicans and seven Republicans who are state senators have signed a joint statement, calling the Iowa Utilities Board decision :a dark day for anyone who owns property in Iowa.” The group said the board has “crossed a line” and the state’s “proud tradition of clean government is being sullied.” The following legislators signed onto the statement: Senator Kevin Alons, Senator Jeff Taylor, Senator Dennis Guth, Senator David Rowley, Senator Sandy Salmon, Senator Cherielynn Westrich, Senator Lynn Evans, Representative Steven Bradley, Representative Ken Carlson, Representative Mark Cisneros, Representative Zach Dieken, Representative Dean Fisher, Representative Thomas Gerhold, Representative Cindy Golding, Representative Helena Hayes, Representative Steven Holt, Representative Thomas Jeneary, Representative Bradley Sherman, Representative Jeff Shipley, Representative Luana Stoltenberg, Representative Mark Thompson, Representative Anne Osmundson, Representative Brooke Boden, Representative Henry Stone, Representative Heather Hora, Representative Skyler Wheeler, Representative Eddie Andrews, Representative Dan Gehlbach, Representative Bob Henderson, Representative Bobby Kaufman, and Representative Charles Thomson.

Supporters of the pipeline say it will help Iowa-produced ethanol compete in low carbon fuel markets around the globe. In a written statement, Monte Shaw of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said “despite the overheated rhetoric of a few,” the overwhelming majority of impacted landowners support this project. According to Summit’s CEO, 75% of Iowa landowners along the pipeline route have signed contracts to let the pipeline pass through their property.