Governor waives fee for Iowa flood victims replacing lost driver’s licenses

Governor Kim Reynolds has taken executive action to temporarily suspend some state regulations in the 27 counties where flooding has happened or is expected to happen in the next few days.

Under state law, Iowans who lose the the title for a vehicle have just five days to get an official copy to replace it. The governor’s proclamation temporarily suspends that deadline for flood victims. She’s also waiving the fees they’d face for getting a driver’s license, new license plates for a vehicle or copies of birth certificates to replace those lost in the flood.

Reynolds is using her executive authority to temporarily suspend another law. It means flooded out car and RV dealerships can temporarily set up vehicle lots in a different city.

The governor’s proclamation covers the following counties: Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Fremont, Harrison, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, Mills, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury, Worth and Wright.