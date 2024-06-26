Iowa community college president sees rising demand for skills, not four year degrees

The president of the North Iowa Area Community College is predicting enrollment at community colleges will grow in the years ahead. Steven Schulz is retiring at the end of the month.

“Let’s be honest, the methodology’s changing. There’s going to be more people in this sector, people looking for skills, not four year degrees,” Schulz says. “There’s lot of change going on.”

Schultz has been president of NIACCin Mason City for the past decade. Schulz, who’s retiring after a 42 year career as an educator, says he worries about the future for students in rural areas of the state.

“I think it’s going to be up to communities and local school boards and local community colleges to really tell their story and express their needs in way that the legislature can see we’re still here,” Schulz says, with a laugh, “and we want to do the work of our communities.”

Schulz is a native of Geneva, a small town in Franklin County. He holds degrees from Wartburg College, the University of Northern Iowa, Drake University and Iowa State University. Schulz previously worked at Des Moines Area Community College and UNI, He served as the superintendent of Carroll Community Schools from 2000 to 2004.

(By Brian Fancher, KLMJ, Hampton)