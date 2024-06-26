Iowa HHS says Iowans have gotten sick after eating Diamond Shruumz products

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is warning Iowans not to eat a brand of mushroom edibles and throw away any Diamond Shruumz brand products they may have purchased.

State officials say a store in eastern Iowa sold the products to Iowans who got sick after eating Diamond Shruumz brand Chocolate Bars and Fruity Cereal Bars. The number of Iowans who got sick or the extent of their illnesses was not disclosed in the news release.

Federal officials first issued a warning about the products in early June and the F-D-A’s website shows individuals in Iowa and 18 other states have gotten sick. Twenty-three people have had symptoms so severe they had to be hospitalized. The products are sold online and by some retailers that offer hemp-infused edibles.

The Food and Drug Administration has contacted the company about a recall of the products. Diamond Shruumz says on its website that its products do not contain psychedelics, substances that produce hallucinations, but the CDC has said tests indicate some of the products have “illicit substances” and ingredients “not approved for use in food.”