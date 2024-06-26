Iowa Lottery poised to set another sales record

The CEO of the Iowa Lottery says the fiscal year will end June 30th with another record. Matt Straw gave an update to the Iowa Lottery Board at their meeting Tuesday.

“With less than one week left in fiscal ’24 Lottery sales for the year will exceed last year’s record,” he says. The sales in the past fiscal year were $481.5 million, while the sales through May of this fiscal year are close to 457 million dollars. “This represents a year-over-year sales increase of 3.04%,” Strawn says.

The state will receive more than 101 million dollars in proceeds once the fiscal year is completed. “This represents a year-over-year proceeds increase a .7% and marks the second consecutive year the Iowa Lottery will return over 100 million dollars in proceeds to the state of Iowa,” Strawn says.

Strawn says there are some signs nationally that consumer spending has slowed, and the Lottery has seen that as well as the fiscal year draws to a close. “We have noticed a slight downward sales trend for the month particularly, with scratch tickets,” he says. Strawn says Lotteries across the country have seen some similar trends.