Iowa women’s basketball coach Jan Jensen adds two assistant coaches

Iowa women’s basketball coach Jan Jensen has announced the addition of two new staff members, Randi Henderson and Sean Sullivan, both UI graduates. Henderson will serve as an assistant coach while Sullivan will be an assistant coach/general manager.

Henderson spent the last seven seasons at Washington University in St. Louis as the head women’s basketball coach. Henderson’s teams went 103-54 (.656) with four NCAA Tournament appearances. Henderson played collegiately at Iowa, where she was a three-year starter and team captain for the Hawkeyes. She helped guide the Hawkeyes to a pair of NCAA Tournaments (1998, 2001) and the 2001 Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Sullivan was a women’s basketball manager for iowa and spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at North Carolina.