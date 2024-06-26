Police say Sioux City man dies while attempting to take copper wire

A Sioux City man died during an apparent burglary attempt at a business early Wednesday morning. :

Police officers arrived at the scene and found 37-year-old Jerrod Schweitzberger had been electrocuted while apparently attempting to steal copper wire.

A second person at the scene, 39-year-old Denair Byars of Sioux City was charged with third-degree burglary. The initial investigation indicates Schweitzberger was attempting to remove copper wiring from the property when he came into contact with a live electrical source, resulting in his fatal electrocution.