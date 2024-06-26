State Ag Department to require Avian Influenza testing before dairy shows

The state Ag Department plans to require Avian Influenza tests for dairy cattle before shows.

The order goes into effect on July 1st and will require dairy exhibitors to complete testing for Bird Flu within seven days of moving to the exhibition. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says in a statement the state wants to strike a balance between allowing 4H, FFA, and dairy exhibitors the opportunity to show their animals, while also requiring additional testing to protect livestock and minimize the potential spread of the virus.

There have been 11 confirmed cases of Avian Influenza in Iowa dairy herds as of Tuesday (6/25). A majority of the positive cases have been in Sioux County.