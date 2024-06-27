Iowa State’s Big-12 basketball opponents announced

The Big 12 announced the conference scheduling format for the 2024-25 men’s and women’s basketball season. The 2024-25 season marks the Big 12’s first with 16 member institutions.

Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. A full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.

Women’s Basketball Opponents

Iowa State

Home-and-away: UCF, Kansas, Kansas State

Home-only: BYU, Colorado, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

Away-only: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Men’s Basketball Opponents

Iowa State

Home-and-away: Arizona, UCF, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State

Home-only: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Utah

Away-only: Arizona State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia