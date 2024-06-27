Man listed as missing in Rock Valley flood found dead

A man who had been missing is now confirmed to have died in the flooding in northwest Iowa.

Rock Valley Police Chief Monte Warburton tells us 52-year-old Kyle Kreykes of Rock Valley died as a result of flooding in Rock Valley over the weekend. Kreykes was listed as a missing person during the flooding, and Warburton says they found him late Monday afternoon.

According to the chief, Kreykes succumbed to injuries after the foundation of his house caved in and a wall fell on him. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon.

It’s the second confirmed flood-related death in the area. An Illinois man died when a pickup he was driving was swept away by flood waters on the east side of Spencer Saturday.

(By Scott Van Artsen, KIWA, Sheldon)