Marshalltown police nab 15-year-old in murder case, prime suspect still at large

Marshalltown police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting on June 1st.

Police Chief Mike Tupper says the teen who’s in custody played a significant role following the incident that left 41-year-old Ramon Feliciano Nieves of Marshalltown dead.

“We took a 15-year-old juvenile into custody and charged him in connection with the murder investigation,” Tupper says, “and that juvenile was charged with accessory after the fact.”

Police say the main suspect in the murder case, identified as 18-year-old Victor Delgadillo, is still at large.

“I think it’s important to stress that we don’t have any reason to believe that the community at large is in danger,” the chief says. “This was a targeted act of violence. Everybody involved knows each other.”

Tupper says he believes the suspect is still in Marshalltown and anyone who is harboring or helping him will face serious charges.

“This case will remain our top priority until Mr. Delgadillo is brought into custody, safely,” Tupper says. “We still have reliable information that he’s in the area, so we’re going to continue to follow up on those leads and we will leave no stone unturned. We’re going to find him.”

The Marshall County Crime Stoppers has quintupled the reward to $5,000 for any information that leads to Delgadillo’s arrest.

(By Zachary Tomesch, KFJB, Marshalltown)