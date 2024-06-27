State fire deaths right about average midway through the year

State Fire Marshal Dan Wood says there have been 15 fatal fires as we approach the halfway mark of this year.

“We have between usually 30 and 40 deaths a year you know some years a little bit more but we’re right about where we usually are this time of year,” he says. Wood says one issue he’s seen more of are fires that are started by people who smoke or those who smoke while on oxygen. “Those things seem to come up more and more each year. So, you know, it’s sometimes hard to reach those people because they not typically, you know on social media they’re not you know, getting out and being active. But the smoking and smoking well on oxygen also the ones that are really getting my attention each year,” Wood says. There are a lot of education efforts on the importance of smoke alarms, and he says they’ve seen some results.

“It seems to come and go we used to have fires where they have no smoke detection but you know it seems to get a little bit better every year you know people seem to change their batteries twice a year,” Wood says. “We still have fatal fires where they have smoke detection but it didn’t work.” Wood says it’s important to maintain and check the smoke alarms so they do work when you need them.

Wood says the smoke detectors with a battery that is good for ten years are an option to get away from having to replace old batteries. “Ten-year sealed lithium batteries are nice because you know typically you don’t have to worry about him for ten years,” he says. “There’s still that chance of the sensor going bad and you have to replace it before ten years. But the good thing about batteries you can’t take it out.” He says that ensures someone didn’t take the battery out of an alarm and forget to put it back in.