State seeks Disaster SNAP benefits for some northwest Iowa flood victims

State officials are applying for expanded federal food assistance for low income flood victims in northwest Iowa. Iowa Department of Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says her agency is seeking what are called “Disaster SNAP benefits” for residents in the five counties that were declared federal disaster areas this week.

“That will allow Iowans to buy, purchase hot meals and ready to go meals in whatever location they’re in,” Garcia says.

The federal benefits would not be restricted to Iowans who have already qualified for SNAP — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps. “You have to have the presidential declaration first and then we, as the SNAP agency, apply,” Garcia says. “Individuals are qualified based on their household income, but you deduct the loss associated with the disaster.”

Iowans who did not have flood insurance and lost their homes in the flooding, for example, would likely be eligible for disaster food assistance. “SNAP typically only has a limited kind of allotment and you can’t buy prepared meals, so you can’t buy a rotisserie chicken or something that is prepared and is ready to go and consumed, but under Disaster SNAP you can,” Garcia says. “That’s really important for families that are hoteling or in a shelter or are otherwise dislocated from their typical arrangement.”

If the USDA approves the State of Iowa’s application, Iowans who qualify for these “Disaster SNAP” benefits would get an Electronic Benefits Transfer card to buy food at authorized stores. Flood victims are able to calculate home or business repairs, temporary shelter expenses and disaster-related medical expenses as well as loss of income to determine if they qualify for the benefits. Flood victims who are already receiving food stamps may qualify for an increase in benefits if the state’s Disaster SNAP application is approved for flood victims.

The USDA has already approved Disaster SNAP for Iowans in Greenfield and other federally designated disaster areas hit by tornadoes in April and May.