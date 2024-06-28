Both sides react to the Iowa Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Iowa’s Catholic bishops say they celebrate that the Iowa Supreme Court has recognized there’s no right to an abortion in the Iowa Constitution. Their written statement was issued this morning, shortly after the Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling that lifts an injunction that had blocked a six week abortion ban from taking effect in Iowa.

Bishop William Joensen of the Des Moines Catholic Diocese spoke last weekend at a rally to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v Wade. “As much as we heralded the Dobbs decision, we know how it has exposed an underlying attachment in our American culture to that option to procure an abortion, at least under limited circumstances,” Joensen said. “We know a seachange of this magnitude does not automatically correlate with changes in hearts and minds and attitudes.”

The written statement from Joensen and the other bishops says human life should be protected under our laws to the greatest extent possible. Joensen suggests the next step is banning in vitro fertilization. “Nobody knows how many human embryos dwell in dark, cold storage tanks, though estimates range from 500,000 to millions and they would make it certainly at least one of the 30 largest cities in America,” Joensen says. “The fact is only a tiny minority will see the light of day.”

Maggie DeWitte, executive director of Pulse Life Advocates is also a spokeswoman for the Iowa Coalition of Pro-Life leaders. She calls the six-week ban is a life saving measure.

“This is a monumental win for Iowa women, for Iowa families, for babies,” DeWitte said. DeWitte says she’s been lobbying for abortion restrictions in Iowa for 25 years and it’s hard to put the magnitude of today’s ruling into words.

Leaders of the Iowa Democratic Party say the Iowa Supreme Court ruling on abortion will make an impact in the November election. Rita Hart is the chair of the party. “This is a game changer right this is this is actual reality this is gonna slap people in the face and tell them wake up,” Hart says. She says people may not have been paying attention while the law was on hold, but now it is real. “This is not just something that we’re discussing this is actually happening and people are going to be affected by it that’s a game changer for folks,” she says.

House minority leader Jennifer Konfrst also says the ruling will have an impact at the polls. “In 2022 it was theoretical and 2024 it’s reality,” she says. “Additionally as we’ve seen the impacts in other states Iowans now know what happens more than we did in 2022.” Konfrst says the results of the ruling could also have another impact. “I Hope I am wrong but an Iowa woman could die between now and Election Day because of this ban and that will put in stark relief just how devastating this is,” Konfrst says. The Democrats are in the minority in both the Iowa House and Senate and only hold one statewide elected office.

The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, Ruth Richardson has this reaction to the ruling. “Today’s decision marks a dark moment in Iowa’s history. Iowa’s freedom to control their bodies and their futures has been destroyed,” she says. Richardson says they have been planning for the decision and says they will continue to work to help Iowans travel out of state for an abortion. “We’ve been making long term regional investments to ensure patients who face bands have regional options. For example, our expansions to Omaha and Mankato health centers will help meet the needs of Iowans who are now facially facing that harsh reality that they must travel hundreds of miles for care,” Richardson says.

The attorney for the Iowa ACLU says it will take at least 21 days for the ruling to go into effect.

(Radio Iowa’s O.Kay Henderson also contributed to this story.)