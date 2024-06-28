Iowa Supreme Court to issue key abortion ruling today

The Iowa Supreme Court has announced it will issue a ruling this morning on a law that would ban most abortions in Iowa.

Attorney General Brenna Bird spoke about the case at a rally last weekend.

“Our office made all of the legal arguments to uphold our ‘Heartbeat Law,’ so I ask you this: pray for justice,” Bird said and the crowd applauded “We know the law is on our side. We absolutely do.”

Opponents of the law held an online discussion last night. Jennifer Konfrst, the leader of Democrats in the Iowa House, was the host.

“This week has been a whirlwind of emotions,” she said. “I go from dread to hope to motivated to sad to angry. It’s just really hard to believe a ban could really be here in Iowa.”

Mazie Stilwell of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa said the court may or may not answer all the questions surrounding this case.

“It’s really hard to overstate the gravity of the moment that we’re in,” Stilwell said.

Governor Reynolds called the legislature into special session last July and then signed the law, which bans abortions after fetal activity can be detected, around the sixth week of a pregnancy. There would be exceptions in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. A district court judge issued an injunction after a lawsuit was filed and the six week ban has not been enforced.