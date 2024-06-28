Iowans need to look before leaping to hire flood damage repair contractors

As some Iowans are bracing for flood waters to arrive, others are working to clean up their homes and properties from record high water, and those folks are being warned to be on-guard for con artists.

Bao Vang, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, urges Iowans who are facing restoration work due to a flooded basement to watch for certain red flags when hiring a contractor.

“They’re offering quick fixes,” Vang says, “those big promises that they do not intend to keep.”

Not all storm chasers are scammers, Vang says, but some may lack the proper licensing for the area. She recommends looking at locally-based, accredited contractors, which can be found on the BBB’s website.

While local contractors will likely be fielding plenty of calls, Vang says don’t get desperate with your hiring, as there are organizations to help aid in your search.

“We can help you look online, find reputable companies—those that have been doing great business with other customers.”

Before having any work done, she urges homeowners to contact their insurance company first and confirm what their policy covers, along with the filing requirements.