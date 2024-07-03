Mental health is as important as physical health, but stigmas remain

A recent poll found nearly half of Iowans or those close to them experienced a serious mental health issue at least once in recent years. The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll also showed 57% of those surveyed say it’s difficult to access competent mental health treatment.

Christie Harris, a wellness education specialist at Gundersen Health, says mental and physical health are both vital to our lives, but they often aren’t perceived of as equals.

“Like if we had a broken arm, we would share that story with somebody and we would talk about why we went to the doctor and this is what they did,” Harris says, “but when we have mental health, we just don’t seem to be as open about that. Sometimes, that can be the barrier between somebody feeling like they truly are supported.”

While there are improvements and strides being made, Harris says stigmas about mental health still exist, and some people hesitate to talk about it freely.

“Mental health is mental health. Physical health is physical health. They both affect each other and they’re both really important,” Harris says. “It would be really healthy for just about everybody to see someone regarding their mental health even if it was just for a little tune up and I think that’s where we’re lagging a bit.”

Courage is needed to take the next step and seek mental health treatment, Harris says, and it’s a tremendous help if those we’re close to are open and supportive.

“As human beings and friends and family members, we could maybe be more comfortable and confident in having conversations with people that we love and that we care about, to check in on them more frequently,” Harris says. “I think that is definitely getting better, but we still have a ways to go with that.”

While it’s normal to be a little nervous if you’ve never had mental health treatment, she says there has to be a leap of faith to try it in order to begin the healing process.

