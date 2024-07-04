Libertarian Party candidates running in three of Iowa’s U.S. House districts

Libertarian Party candidates have been nominated in three of Iowa’s four congressional districts.

Lone Tree City Councilman Nicholas Gluba is the Libertarian candidate in Iowa’s first district. Gluba, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, says Iowans are tired of U.S. involvement in Ukraine and Israel.

“I don’t want my children and my constituents’ children to have to fight in another war because I saw that first hand. Nobody else needs to ever see that again,” Gluba says. “…The United States has people here who need money that need the United States to be backing them and not backing foreign wars.”

Gluba says he’s running on a platform of accountable government, economic opportunity and personal freedom. “Libertarians, we come from a very, very wide base,” Gluba says. “If you are on your property or in your home, do what you need to do to make your life better, so long as it does not hurt anyone else.”

Gluba is running the district where Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Davenport is seeking reelection and Christina Bohannan of Iowa City is the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Libertarian Marco Battaglia of Des Moines is the party’s candidate in the third congressional district. Battaglia says voters in the district should have a choice beyond Republican Congressman Zach Nunn and Democrat Lanon Baccam.

“You know, there’s just a few glaringly red or blue issues that they would vote differently on,” Battaglia says, “but I think in terms of like, continuing to spend more and more money, they’re gonna vote, they’ve consistently voted the same.”

Battaglia says it’s time to cut spending on foreign conflicts in places like Ukraine and Israel and spend that money to solve domestic issues. “We basically have to get our own house and our own budget in order before we even consider sending money to other countries,” says Battaglia, who was the Libertarian Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2022 and ran for attorney general in 2018.

The Libertarian Party has nominated Charles Aldrich of Clarion to run in the fourth district, where Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra is running for reelection and Democrat Ryan Melton of Nevada is running a second time. Aldrich, an engineer who served in the Marines for four years, ran for a U.S. House seat in 2018 and ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016. He ran for a seat in the state legislature in 2022.