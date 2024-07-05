Summertime shouldn’t mean more screentime for Iowa kids

Iowa kids on summer break may be spending less time playing outdoors and more time in front of screens, and studies find it could be hindering their social and emotional development.

Jeff Reiland, a child and family therapist with Gundersen Health System, says “less is better” when it comes to screentime, though TVs, tablets and cell phones are getting a lot harder to avoid.

“Back in the 1960s, the average household had one screen. It was usually a black-and-white and maybe if they were lucky, a color TV,” Reiland says. “In 2015, the average household had seven or eight screens, and a 2024 survey showed the average household has 17 screens, over twice as many as it had even 10 years ago.”

Studies find kids are watching screens on average for three hours a day by three years of age, while for teens, it may be eight hours or more of screentime every day.

“People are spending less time together interacting with each other and more time plugged in to those other things,” Reiland says, “which may make them quieter, may make them maybe better behaved, but it doesn’t necessarily help them develop social and emotional skills.”

He says the latest study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, says there’s a clear correlation between a child’s screentime and their language development.

“When children develop language, they’re able to problem-solve better. They’re able to turn, take and share better,” Reiland says. “We see a direct relationship between children being able to use their words — instead of their fists — when they’re angry, so we see a sharp drop in aggression between the ages of three and five as they acquire that language.”

Reiland says the results of the study are a bit depressing because it’s well known that screentime has a negative impact on many areas of a child’s life and development, yet the numbers continue to climb.

“A study shows that when kids watched that much screentime, they’re actually missing out on opportunities for conversation,” Reiland says. “This study actually was able to measure and estimate that when children are plugged into screens, they’re missing up to 1,000-plus words that they’re hearing from adults, they’re uttering 800 fewer words.”

The study also found kids are missing out on up to 100 interactions with adults, conversations that can help cement relationships between parents and kids. Delays in language development translate to a child not being able to manage their emotions well, causing ripple effects in their ability to solve problems.

Gundersen Health System has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.