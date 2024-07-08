All things in moderation, including Iowans’ decaf coffee

Several health advocacy groups are raising concerns about cancer risks linked to a chemical that’s used to decaffeinate coffee, but a local expert says you can still likely trust that morning cup of joe.

Michaela Eckstein, a registered dietician with Gundersen Health System, says a solvent is commonly used on coffee beans to wick out caffeine, and the FDA is being petitioned to ban the use of that chemical compound.

“Methylene chloride is in the same category as the sun in terms of being a possible carcinogen,” Eckstein says, “but with the rest of that process, the coffee beans are then rinsed and heated to a super-high temperature so the methylene chloride all evaporates off, in order to be approved by the FDA and end up on our grocery store shelves.”

Coffee beans are typically roasted at 400-degrees, which is up to four times higher than the evaporation point of the chemical. Eckstein says only very small amounts of methylene chloride may remain in the beans, or fewer than ten drops for every ten gallons of coffee.

Studies find drinking coffee can have a variety of health benefits, including weight management, preventing heart failure, and a lower risk of developing multiple cancers and chronic diseases. Still, Eckstein says moderation is key.

“If we’re drinking caffeinated coffee, usually I recommend less than two cups per day, otherwise we start becoming more at risk of that shaky, jittery feeling,” Eckstein says. “When it comes to the decaf coffee, there’s definitely health benefits up to that three cup per day mark, or about 24 ounces a day.”

Iowans who love their decaf coffee don’t have to go without, she says, as that chemical can be avoided with a little effort.

“If we are concerned about that methylene chloride, there are other options readily available,” Eckstein says. “You could get solvent-free coffee, certified organic coffee, or decaf coffee that’s made with the Swiss water processing method as well, or try some of those other great decaf drinks, like herbal tea or sparkling water.”

The FDA is being asked to ban or restrict the use of several chemicals in food preparation, including methylene chloride, as it’s been connected to causing cancer. Groups making the request include the Environmental Defense Fund, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, Center for Environmental Health, and Environmental Working Group.

