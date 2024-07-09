Grassley says Biden program places migrant children in harm’s way

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is holding a roundtable discussion that will be livestreamed this afternoon to discuss what he says are glaring failures in the Biden administration’s Unaccompanied Children Program.

Under that effort, Grassley says the Department of Health and Human Services is to take children who arrive at the U.S. border without their parents and place them with trusted sponsors.

Grassley says, “HHS whistleblowers told me and my investigators that the Biden administration isn’t fully vetting those sponsors.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the administration knowingly placed unaccompanied migrant children with harmful sponsors in the U.S.

“That’s of great concern to me because as a result, innocent kids have been sent to potential criminals, abusers and traffickers,” Grassley says, “and that ought to send a chill up everybody’s spine.”

Grassley’s roundtable is scheduled for 1:30 PM/Central and can be accessed through his social media pages and his official website.

Grassley, a Republican, has been highly critical of the Biden administration, but says he won’t call for Biden to end his bid for reelection.

“I’m not going to dump on Biden as a person and his problems. Those are all within the Democrat party,” Grassley says. “I think the Democrat primary voters have given him enough votes that whatever happens is up to them and him.”

Grassley, who is 90 years old — which is nine years older than Biden, says he’s focusing on issues like the administration’s policies for the border and the economy.