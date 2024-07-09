Hearings set to discuss expansion of Summit’s carbon pipeline

Meetings are scheduled in 23 counties for public review of the Summit Carbon Solutions plan to expand its proposed pipeline to more ethanol plants.
State regulators have already granted Summit approval to build along its original 688 mile route through the state — if regulators in neighboring states approve the pipeline’s route outside of Iowa. The Iowa Capital Dispatch was first to report public hearings are now scheduled in 23 Iowa counties to discuss extending the pipeline another 340 miles.
The expansion represents Summit’s agreements with ethanol plants that had been linked to the abandoned Navigator CO2 pipeline project. Iowa has 42 ethanol plants and Summit’s pipeline would collect carbon from 30 of them for underground storage in North Dakota.
The list of public hearings, published by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, is below:
– Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in Adams County: Corning Opera House Cultural Center, 800 Davis Ave., Corning
– Aug. 27 at noon in Montgomery County: Red Coach Inn, 1200 Senate Ave., Red Oak
– Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. in Guthrie County: Guthrie County Activity Center, 209 State St., Guthrie Center
– Aug. 28 at noon in Greene County: Clover Hall, Greene County Fairgrounds, 601 E. Lincoln Way, Jefferson
– Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. in Webster County: Cardiff Center, Fort Frenzy, 3232 First Ave South, Fort Dodge
– Aug. 29 at noon in Hamilton County: Jewell Golf Club banquet room, 1225 Main St., Jewell
– Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. in Hardin County: Albright’s Bluff, 119 Main St., Iowa Falls
– Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. in Buchanan County: Hazleton American Legion, 105 Hayes St. West, Hazleton
– Sept. 10 at noon in Fayette County: Oelwein Coliseum, 101 First St. SW, Oelwein
– Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in Bremer County: The Centre Hall, 1211 Fourth St. SW, Waverly
– Sept. 11 at noon in Butler County: Greene Community Center, large room, 202 W. South St., Greene
– Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in Floyd County: Swartzrock Community Center, Floyd County Fairgrounds, 2516 Seven Mile Road, Charles City
– Sept. 12 at noon in Mitchell County: South Square, 202 S. Washington St., St. Ansgar
– Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in Worth County: Lanterns and Lace, 3586 Orchid Ave., Manly
– Sept. 13 at noon in Hancock County: Viaduct Center, 255 U.S. Highway 69, Garner
– Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. in Kossuth County: Eagle Center, 401 Smith St., Lakota
– Sept. 17 at noon in Palo Alto County: Iowa Lakes Community College, 3200 College Drive, Emmetsburg
– Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. in Clay County: Occasions, First Avenue East, Spencer
– Sept. 18 at noon in Osceola County: Melvin American Legion Community Building, 225 Main Street, Melvin
– Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. in O’Brien County: Primghar Community Building, 215 First St. SE., Primghar
– Sept. 19 at noon in Sioux County: Prairie Winds Event Center, 908 Eighth St. SE, Orange City
– Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in Ida County: Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 2011 Indorf Ave., Holstein
– Sept. 20 at noon in Buena Vista County: Cobblestone Ballroom, 98 Lakeshore Drive, Lakeside