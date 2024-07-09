Hearings set to discuss expansion of Summit’s carbon pipeline

Meetings are scheduled in 23 counties for public review of the Summit Carbon Solutions plan to expand its proposed pipeline to more ethanol plants.

State regulators have already granted Summit approval to build along its original 688 mile route through the state — if regulators in neighboring states approve the pipeline’s route outside of Iowa. The Iowa Capital Dispatch was first to report public hearings are now scheduled in 23 Iowa counties to discuss extending the pipeline another 340 miles.

The expansion represents Summit’s agreements with ethanol plants that had been linked to the abandoned Navigator CO2 pipeline project. Iowa has 42 ethanol plants and Summit’s pipeline would collect carbon from 30 of them for underground storage in North Dakota.

The list of public hearings, published by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, is below: