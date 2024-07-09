Jury selection goes into a second day in trial of accused Algona cop killer

Jury selection will resume this morning in the first-degree murder trial of Kyle Ricke at the Dickinson County Courthouse in Spirit Lake.

Ricke is accused of killing Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram on September 13th of last year, and his trial has been moved to Dickinson County due to pretrial publicity.

Lawyers for the prosecution and defense took turns asking questions of potential jurors on Monday, but they were not able to finish the questioning before the end of the day, so they will resume at 8:30 AM.

Once a jury is seated, opening arguments will be held and the first witnesses called.

The prosecution informed the potential jurors that they intend to call as many as ten witnesses, including the defendant’s mother.

(Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)