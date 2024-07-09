Recent flooding will not stop county fair opening in Eagle Grove

The Wright County Fair will open on schedule today, despite the weekend downpour that brought significant flash flooding to Eagle Grove and the surrounding area.

Tricia Rosendahl, the fair board secretary, says some areas of the fairgrounds are still saturated, but they’re working quickly to dry things out.

“The sun is shining this morning,” Rosendahl says. “We do have some water that we’re still trying to drain through drainage district 94, but there’s other parts of the grounds that are getting set up and we’ll be ready to go to kick it off tonight.”

Rosendahl says volunteers and fair staff are doing their best to get rid of the water.

“The areas that we need to use today will be ready and we’ll take it one day at a time,” Rosendahl says. “We are pushing forward. This is important for our kids that have been working so hard all year long to exhibit the things that they’ve been working on. And it’s important for our community to come together. We’ve all had tough times, but we’re going to come together and celebrate and have some fun together.”

The fair will kick off with a parade tonight. Parts of the Eagle Grove area got six inches of rain over the weekend.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)