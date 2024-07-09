Statewide RV trip aims to reach family caregivers ‘where they are’

Officials with AARP Iowa are now on what they’re calling the “Cruisin’ for Caregivers” program with a statewide tour designed to be an informational clearinghouse for those who are caring for loved ones.

Brad Anderson, the organization’s state director, says there are some 330,000 unpaid family caregivers in Iowa.

“Caregivers need information. They need to know how to go about doing their job,” Anderson says. “They need to know how do I get started with caregiving? How can I help identify some home health services, for example? Often, they need to know how does Medicare work?”

During the stops, they’ll be providing folks with AARP caregiving guides and local resources to help Iowans navigate their caregiving journey.

“We’re going to distribute this information at grocery stores, hospitals, clinics, drug stores, because our goal is to meet caregivers where they are,” Anderson says. “They’re busy people. They don’t have time to attend events. Our goal is really to come to them, and then give them access to this information and help them do the important work that they do every day.”

That work is vital, Anderson says, everything from cooking and cleaning for loved ones to buying groceries. AARP leaders are traversing Iowa in a large, red RV, with more than 20 stops planned across the state in order to help caregivers do just that.

“We’re also going to have meetings with members of Congress and their challengers,” Anderson says. “We’ll talk to the people in Washington who are making some decisions about family caregiving, and get them to understand some of the challenges that caregivers face, as well as talk about some solutions and ways that Congress can help.”

A recent AARP study found unpaid caregivers are providing more than 310-million hours of care each year in Iowa, valued at more than $5.2-billion.

The next stop is scheduled for tomorrow at the Cedar Falls Public Library, with more stops this month in: Davenport, Marshalltown, Altoona, Ottumwa and Pella. Learn more about upcoming stops HERE.