DCI agent testifies in Algona police officer murder trial

The murder trial of the man accused of killing Algona police officer Kevin Cram continues today in Dickinson County.

DCI investigator Evan Thompson interviewed Kyle Lou Ricke in Minnesota after he was arrested in the shooting. Assistant Attorney General Ryan Baldridge asked Thompson what Ricke said about the shooting.

“He stated that he could not remember and that he had blacked out that part of the day,” Thompson says. “Did he give you information about what he’d done prior in the day and previously,” Baldridge asked “yes..” “Did he give you information about what he did after the shooting? Yes. So he forgot what happened at the time of the shooting. Yes. But remembered everything else. Yes, Thompson said.”

Baldridge asked Thompson about trying to get Ricke to tell him where the gun used in the shooting was. “Did you ask him if there was any chance that the gun could be in a location where it was accessible by a kid? I did? Yes. What did he say? No,” Thompson says. “So he said no, the gun could not be somewhere where it was accessible by kid. That’s correct. But then when you asked where the gun was, now, what did he say? He stated that he couldn’t remember,” Thompson replied.

Ricke is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of officer Cram. The trial continues this afternoon.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)