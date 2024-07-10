Preserved frontier fort from 1840 reopens in northeast Iowa

A historic fort in northeast Iowa is open to visitors again after completion of a major preservation project.

The centerpiece of the Fort Atkinson State Preserve in Winneshiek County is a frontier outpost, built by the U.S. Army in 1840.

Iowa DNR district supervisor Detra Dettmann says some of the fort’s original structures were dismantled, with each stone carefully labeled, then reassembled.

“We’re looking at original building materials from the 1800s,” Dettmann says. “It was really important to try to maintain the integrity of what the original structure was, and we had one building that was in really major disrepair. We had to reconstruct partially two walls.”

The historic site includes several original buildings, like barracks and a gunpowder house, along with what Dettmann says are archaeologically significant artifacts.

“It’s unique and it’s the only remnant fort in the state and it’s certainly the pride of Fort Atkinson,” Dettmann says, “and by being able to preserve it and protect it, future generations can continue to learn about this important time of Iowa’s history.”

The fort was built as a way to keep the peace between various Native American tribes, and also to prevent white settlers from encroaching on Indian lands.

Visitors to the preserve can relive the past at the Fort Atkinson Rendezvous Days, which is scheduled for September 28th and 29th, as historic reenactors dressed as soldiers and frontiersmen populate the outpost.

“There’s different events going on each day, flint and steel, tomahawk throwing, primitive bows shoot,” Dettmann says. “The cannon drills are always popular. Last year, I made sure I was there for the bullwhip contest — I thought that was kind of fun. There’s also some food vendors and there’s old-fashioned root beer. I always see kids carrying those out.”

The repairs were funded in part through a grant from the Save America’s Treasures program, through the Historic Preservation Fund, as administered by the National Parks Service, Department of the Interior, and donations from the Friends of Fort Atkinson.

The preserve is now open daily, year-round.