SW Iowa sheriff reveals details about death of child, caregiver

by | Jul 10, 2024

Authorities in southwestern Iowa are releasing more information about an incident last month that left two people dead.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation began after a juvenile suffering from a medical emergency was brought by private vehicle to the hospital in Harlan, during the early morning hours of June 16th.

The child underwent life-saving measures by multiple emergency personnel, before being transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

Authorities say the incident that resulted in the emergency is believed to have taken place at a residence in Shelby.

Through an investigation Nicholas Segebart – who was caring for the juvenile – was identified as a suspect in the incident, and a search warrant was executed at his home.

On June 18th, law enforcement in Illinois located Segebart. He had died from a self-inflicted wound(s).

The juvenile in his care later died from injuries believed to have been caused by Segebart.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)

