Trial in shooting death of Algona police officer set for closing arguments

The defense rested without calling any witnesses in the Kyle Ricke murder trial today.

The defense is not disputing that Ricke killed Algona police officer Kevin Cram last September, but says it was not premeditated.

Prosecutors called DCI investigator Evan Thompson to testify as he interviewed Ricke after his arrest in Minnesota following the shooting. Thompson says Ricke told him he blacked out and could not remember what happened during the shooting. But Thompson says Ricke did know what he’d done before the shooting and after.. Jurrors also heard from the state medical examiner as well before the prosecution wrapped up its case.

Closing arguments are tomorrow in Spriti Lake.