Congresswoman Hinson talks about new voter eligibility bill

All of members of Iowa’s U.S. House delegation voted for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act that prevents noncitizens from registering to vote in U.S. federal elections.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says the bill strengthens the election process. “This bill will prevent illegal immigrants and non-citizens from voting in U.S. elections by requiring our state election officials to ask about citizenship before providing voter registration forms. It would require an individual to provide proof of citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections,” Hinson says.

The Republicans from Marion says voting is a sacred right. “Only American citizens should be able to vote in American elections,” she says. “I will continue working on common sense election integrity measures that make it easy for American citizens to vote and hard to cheat.”

Hinson says the Biden Administration has allowed millions of illegal immigrants into our country and wants to maintain loopholes that allow them to vote. Only five Democrats voted for the measure, as Democrats who voted against it say the number of voters who illegally vote is very small. Hinson says if Democrats believe illegals should not vote, they should support this measure. “It’s a vital election integrity issue. It still protects states’ rights to run their own elections, but it makes sure that people understand that their vote counts and that the integrity of their vote counts,” she says.

Hinson made her comments in her weekly conference call with reporters.