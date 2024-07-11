State launches programs for victims of Iowa’s flood, tornado disasters

Residents in two-thirds of Iowa counties have experienced destruction from late spring and early summer tornadoes, flooding or both.

At least 5000 homes are damaged or destroyed. State officials are launching new grant programs to address the housing shortage and appealing to FEMA for temporary housing. Governor Kim Reynolds hosted a more than hour-long news conference at the statehouse today to discuss details.

“You know, we’ve all seen photos of the neighborhoods that have been leveled, of towns completely underwater and they’re heartbreaking,” Reynolds said. “To see it first hand is unforgettable.”

Reynolds is using $10 million in federal pandemic relief to provide grants for developers to build homes for sale or for rent in counties that have been declared federal disaster areas. “Our goal is to really keep the residents in their communities,” the governor said.

Another $6.5 million in state grants will be awarded to cover home repairs. “It will allow the state to move quickly to address unmet housing rehabilitation needs that are outside of the scope of insurance coverage,” Reynolds said. “We also have a lot of underinsured.”

To be eligible, Iowans need to have qualified for FEMA’s individual assistance program. That confirms a household is dealing with storm-related damage.

Reynolds is asking FEMA to authorize a temporary housing program that’s been used after hurricanes hit other states. Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management director John Benson said hotels, RVs and manufactured housing could be used under the program. “If we’re looking at travel trailers, we will be looking at campgrounds. There may be a situation where we may even be able to place it on the personal property, private property,” Benson said. “If we’re looking at mobile home units, are we looking at going into mobile home parks that we will be able to utilize right away?”

The governor indicated that may be an option in Minden, the western Iowa town hit by a powerful tornado this spring. As of last night at least 100 Iowans are still staying in a Red Cross shelter. Benson is encouraging Iowans to apply for assistance.

“One of the things you will notice and in particular we’ve seen this in northwest Iowa is that ‘can do, I don’t need help attitude,'” Benson said. “If you are of that thought process, I would like to discourage you from that thought process and please apply because then you become a known quantity to us and that’s how we can help you not only…if you have a housing challenge, but other things that may arise through the disaster as you go through the recovery.”

Reynolds said government officials are able to help storm victims “wade through the minutia” of the state and federal programs that are now available.

“Please just take advantage of these prorams. You’re going through a lot. They’re there for a reason,” Reynolds said. “…We’re in this for the long haul. It’s not going to be over tomorrow, so take advantage of these programs.”

Next week, farmers who’ve applied for USDA disaster loans can apply for a state grant of up to 50-thousand dollars. Reynolds said that will make the higher interest rates on those loans more manageable.

The governor’s staff plans to release more information about application and timeline details later this afternoon.