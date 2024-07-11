Two Iowa Democrats running for US House seats call on Biden to exit campaign

Two of the Iowa Democrats running for congress today called on President Biden to end his bid for reelection.

Christina Bohannan of Iowa City, the Democrat running against Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, said it’s time for Biden “to pass the torch to a new generation of leadership.” Sarah Corkery of Cedar Falls, the Democrat running against Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, said now is the time for Biden “to pass the torch to (Vice President) Harris.” Both cited conversations with concerned voters. “People all across Iowa have shared with me their grave concerns…that is seems (Biden) is not up to the task of a strong, vibrant campaign,” Bohannan said.

State Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat elected to state office, and Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart have not responded this week to Radio Iowa messages seeking comment about Biden’s candidacy.

Ryan Melton of Nevada, the Democrat running against Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra, issued a statement on social media last week. Melton said it’s fair to question whether Biden or Trump are fit to serve a second term. Radio Iowa also has reached out to several Iowans who’ll be delegates at next month’s Democratic National Convention. Only one responded, noting by party rules he is a committed Biden delegate.

One Democrat serving in the state legislature has called on Biden to end his campaign. Representative Austin Baeth of Des Moines posted a statement on social media on Monday, saying Biden did follow through on his Build Back Better agenda, but Baeth said to “ensure the durability of his handiwork,” Biden “must pass the wrench to the next generation.”