UNI-Dome renovation announces major gift

A local family of multi-generational University of Northern Iowa graduates have announced a major donation to create a vibrant future for Panther Athletics. Stan Poe along with his son Andy and daughter Katy (Harbaugh) – owners of Cedar Falls-based logistics company Standard Distribution have committed a leadership gift toward the historic renovation of the UNI-Dome

“UNI is a major cornerstone of our hometown Cedar Falls and the entire Cedar Valley, so the fact that virtually our entire family lives here has created an ongoing bond,” the family said. “UNI is part of our past and present family ties. Growing up, our parents had social relationships with UNI coaches and faculty which further strengthened our relationship with our university.”

Both of Stan’s parents earned degrees from UNI – then the Iowa State Teachers College – in the early 1950s. Stan watched the UNI-Dome being built from the ground up, graduating in 1975 as the stadium was set to open the following year.

Katy and Andy continued the family’s Panther legacy, graduating in 2001 and 2005, respectively.

“We attended the first football game played there and have continued ever since to hold season tickets,” Stan said of the UNI-Dome. “Today, UNI football and the Dome continue to be a part of our family’s heritage and we’re glad to support these upgrades. They will go a long way in taking the Dome to a new level of excellence.”

“We’re honored to have the Poe family’s loyalty and support of Panther Athletics,” said Megan Franklin, UNI’s athletics director. “They understand the connector the Dome facility serves in this legacy gift. Because of their gift, our campus and the larger community will continue to benefit from the opportunities and experiences the UNI-Dome provides. We are so grateful for their support of this visionary project.”

The UNI-Dome renovation project is a part of UNI’s Our Tomorrow campaign . Phase one of the renovation is underway with crews working to replace the center portion of the UNI-Dome roof through the summer.