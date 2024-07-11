Vast majority of structures in Spencer hit by June’s flooding

Spencer officials estimate about 80% the more than 5000 homes, business and other structures in their city were hit by flooding or backed up sewer water last month. Thirty percent of Spencer businesses have been impacted by the disaster.

“What we want to do is help our residents get back into their homes, if at all possible, but we also want to retain our small businesses,” Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars said. “We want to help them as much as we can to keep them here.”

Bomgaars made his comments late Wednesday after he and about three dozen local leaders met with Governor Kim Reynolds and other state officials to talk about flood recovery concerns.

Spencer is the largest community in Clay County and federal officials say over 1500 households in Clay County already have been approved for federal disaster assistance. John Mills, a spokesman for FEMA, said his agency has provided over $16 million to Clay County flood victims.

“That’s to help with serious needs, pay for a temporary place to live, for home repairs, for help in replacing personal property that was destroyed,” Mills says.

As of today, about 50 people are living in a Red Cross shelter in Spencer. A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Spencer is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’ve visited Spencer a few times since the flooding happened and it’s very clear that for a lot of people this is going to be a challenging recovery,” Mills said during an interview on KICD Radio.

Mills said FEMA staff at the Disaster Recovery Center are able to help residents apply for government assistance and Small Business Administration disaster loans. “FEMA can also make referrals to charities, non-profits and faith-based organizations that are actively working in northwest Iowa right now to help people recover,” Mills said.

Over 50 Clay County residents who had federal flood insurance have already filed claims. Spencer experienced the worst flooding by both the Little Sioux and Ocheyedan Rivers since 1953. The waterways converge through the main part of town.

(By George Bower, KICD, Spencer/Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)