Dry conditions continue to disappear in Iowa

The latest Drought Monitor report for Iowa is dramatically different than it was one year ago.

One year ago 100% of Iowa was either in drought or abnormally dry conditions. The latest Drought Monitor map shows just Scott County and a small part of Clinton County with abnormally dry conditions. That amounts to less than one percent of the state.

State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the last time Iowa had no abnormally dry areas was in early May of 2020. The state has been free of actual drought conditions since late May of this year – which stopped four years of drought conditions.